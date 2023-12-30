Arsenal make enquiry for versatile La Liga ace highly valued by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Barcelona star Sergi Roberto.

A report from the Spanish publication SPORT claims that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the 31-year-old utility man and they have asked about him. The report adds that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta values the player highly.

Roberto has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2024 and he will be able to move on as a free agent at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona decide to sell him in January so that they can recoup a nominal amount of money for him.

Roberto has been a useful player for Barcelona over the years and he is versatile enough to operate in a number of roles. The Spanish international is capable of playing as a central midfielder as well as a winger. He can also also slot in as a full-back on either flank.

Arsenal could certainly use a versatile player like him in their ranks. The Gunners will be hoping to win the Premier League title and they need a deeper squad to juggle multiple competitions. They are in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Someone like Roberto has the quality and experience to hit the ground running in the Premier League and he could prove to be an asset for Mikel Arteta in the short term.

Given his contract situation, he is likely to be available on a bargain next month and Arsenal would do well to secure his signature.

