Exclusive: “He wants to succeed at Arsenal” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on two strikers

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation at Arsenal as they continue to be linked with a move for a new striker in January.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal this season, with Gabriel Jesus yet to hit form and missing some big chances in the surprise 2-0 home defeat to West Ham earlier in the week, so it perhaps makes sense that we continue to see links with the likes of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Still, discussing the latest on Toney and Arsenal with CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that it would be a difficult deal for any club this January due to Brentford’s demands for big money for their star player.

The England international has been superb during his time at Brentford and it’s easy to imagine him being a success at Arsenal or another top club, but it remains to be seen if the north London giants can realistically pay such big money for a player in the middle of the season.

Player sales could help, and Eddie Nketiah has been talked up as someone who could leave the Emirates Stadium, though Romano also played down talk that he could move to Crystal Palace.

Although the journalist confirmed Palace’s long-standing admiration for Nketiah, it remains to be seen if Arsenal would be prepared to let him go, while the player himself is also said to be keen to try his best to succeed at his current club.

“Ivan Toney continues to make headlines, perhaps even more so now after Arsenal struggled to put away their chances in the defeat against West Ham. I can understand fans crying out for a new striker, but I’m afraid I don’t have much of an update for you just yet, guys,” Romano said.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United, Newcastle have come knocking for €17.5m-rated forward Arsenal keen on €60 million-rated winger, Chelsea have offer on the table Liverpool keeping tabs on attacker with 17 goal contributions, Spurs eye January move

“As I said before, Arsenal like Toney, but as I always mentioned, Brentford want a big amount of money or there’s no chance for him to move in January. So it will be a difficult deal for Arsenal or any other club.”

On Nketiah, Romano added: “I’m also aware there’s been speculation again about Eddie Nketiah being a target for Crystal Palace. My understanding is that Palace have liked Nketiah for a long time, but at the moment the situation is still quiet on club side as Arsenal are counting on him.

“I think Palace could be a great solution for him to play more and to show what he can do in the Premier League, but also – he wants to succeed at Arsenal.”