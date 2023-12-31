Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old striker does not have a future at Manchester United and he is currently on loan at Getafe. A report from the Sun claims that Barcelona could be prepared to offer the player the iconic number 10 shirt previously worn by Lionel Messi in a bid to lure him to Camp Nou.

Greenwood has done quite well for Getafe this season and he has scored five goals and picked up four assists across all competitions. The Spanish outfit want to sign him permanently at the end of the season but they will face competition from Barcelona who are prepared to submit a £40 million offer for the player.

Barcelona need more depth in the attacking department and Greenwood could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. The 22-year-old is naturally a centre forward but he is capable of operating as a wide forward as well. He has the technical attributes to do well at Barcelona and they could help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

Greenwood was regarded as one of the best young talents in European football when he exploded onto the first-team scene at Manchester United. The opportunity to move to Barcelona will certainly be a tempting proposition for the young striker and he will look to get his career back on track with a permanent exit from Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can get a deal done for him.