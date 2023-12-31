Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano “sure” player remains on Man United’s list as Tottenham transfer could collapse

Fabrizio Romano says he’s sure that Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo remains someone on Manchester United’s list of potential transfer targets, while a move to Tottenham looks likely to collapse for the Frenchman.

Todibo has impressed a great deal during his time in Ligue 1, but it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll be there as Spurs have shown an interest in him this January, and even made contact with Nice over a potential deal.

Still, Romano has detailed in his Daily Briefing column that Tottenham are now focusing on Radu Dragusin instead, with Nice seemingly asking for too much money for Todibo, meaning negotiations could drag on.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano adds that Man Utd could also be one to watch for Todibo, with the 24-year-old perhaps more likely to be one who could be on the move in the summer.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Todibo, who would surely be good enough to make a big impact at either Spurs or United, while one imagines other clubs could also join the race for his signature in the next few months if he does indeed end up staying at Nice until the summer.

“The centre-back situation at Tottenham is clear – they want their new signing for that position to join next week. They had talks with Nice over Jean-Clair Todibo but at the moment there is no agreement. They don’t want to lose a lot of time, they don’t want to spend too long in negotiations, and so the Todibo deal looks close to collapsing,” Romano explained.

He added: “I’m sure Todibo remains on Manchester United’s list since last summer and even now; but could he be one for June. Nice want big money now so it looks like a difficult deal.”