Liverpool keeping tabs on attacker with 17 goal contributions, Spurs eye January move

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has been linked with a move away from the Dutch outfit and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are keen on him.

A report from journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Spurs are looking to bring in a quality winger next month and the 20-year-old has emerged as a target for them. The player is strongly appreciated by Premier League rivals Liverpool as well.

Bakayoko has had an impressive season so far scoring four goals and picking up 13 assists across all competitions. The 20-year-old is an exceptional dribbler and he will add pace and unpredictability to the Tottenham attack if they can get the deal done.

The North London outfit need more quality in the wide areas, especially with players like Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon sidelined with injuries. In addition to that, Dejan Kulusevski has had to slot into the attacking midfield role in the absence of James Maddison and therefore Tottenham could use a quality winger right now.

It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a reasonable fee with PSV in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are thought to be keeping tabs on the Belgian as well. They could certainly use a talented young winger like him, especially as a long-term replacement for club legend, Mohamed Salah.

Bakayoko has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker and a move to Liverpool or Tottenham could accelerate his development.

The likes of Jürgen Klopp have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and the German could help the 20-year-old fulfil his world-class potential.

