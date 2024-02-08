Liverpool ‘considering’ making summer approach for 20-year-old winger

Liverpool are reportedly ‘considering’ making a summer approach for PSV forward Johan Bakayoko.

The high-profile attention the young Belgian is attracting is far from surprising. Enjoying an excellent campaign, both collectively and individually, Bakayoko, 20, who has directly contributed to 19 goals already, has been one of Peter Bosz’s most important players.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fichajes, a race to sign the young attacker is hotting up.

Liverpool aren’t alone in their pursuit of Bakayoko though. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and last season’s treble-winners Manchester City are also credited with having a strong interest.

Having rejected an offer from Brentford last summer, the PSV academy graduate, who will be out of contract in 2026, is expected to leave the Eredivisie at the end of the campaign and move on to bigger and better things.

As for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp recently announcing he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, there are a lot of questions about how the club will move forward; whether this could hinder the Reds’ chances of winning what looks to be a four-way battle for Bakayoko remains to be seen.

However, with so many top European clubs all chasing his signature, it looks to be just a matter of time before the 20-year-old bids farewell to the Netherlands.