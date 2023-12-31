VFB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga and clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle are keen on him.

A report from Fussball Transfers claims that Manchester United and Newcastle have come knocking for the striker and they want to secure his services in January.

He has a €17.5 million release clause in his contract and both clubs are certainly capable of paying that.

Guirassy has been in spectacular form this season scoring 19 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

He could transform Manchester United in the attack if he joins the club during the second half of the campaign. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund have not been able to score goals consistently and the 27-year-old Bundesliga striker would be an upgrade on them.

Newcastle could use more quality in the attacking department as well. They have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as their strikers but the availability of Wilson remains a concern.

The Magpies are going through a rough patch right now and they will look to bounce back in the coming weeks. They will be desperate for Champions League qualification and they need to sign quality players in order to finish in the top-four.

Someone like Guirassy could improve both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the striker and he will want to test himself in English football. Both clubs have the financial muscle to offer him a lucrative contract as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.