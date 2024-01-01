Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged his old club to go out and strengthen their attack with the signing of Brentford striker Ivan Toney in this January’s transfer window.

The Gunners are currently suffering a poor run of form, winning just once in their last five Premier League games, and losing back-to-back matches against West Ham United and Fulham.

There seems a clear problem with Arsenal’s attack at the moment, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli not looking as threatening as they did last season, while Eddie Nketiah is surely running out of chances to prove himself at this level.

Toney would surely be a major upgrade, so it’s easy to see why this was Merson’s reaction to the result yesterday…

Arsenal have to go and get Toney, simple! It’s not over yet ??? — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) December 31, 2023

Merson, posting on his official account on X, urged Mikel Arteta to “go and get Toney” this January, and he’ll surely have plenty of Gooners agreeing with him.

The England international has been a clinical finisher in the Premier League and he could surely provide the goal threat this team needs to get back on track in the second half of the season.