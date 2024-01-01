Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a surprise name apparently in the running to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in this January’s transfer window.

Newcastle are still being linked with Phillips after a fairly long-running saga, but it seems PSG are also keen on the England international, according to the Telegraph.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, with Phillips perhaps unlikely to see much more playing time at PSG than he’s managed at City, with the Ligue 1 giants also having plenty of quality competition for places in midfield.

Still, Phillips is a fine player and could strengthen a number of sides in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe, so perhaps he will land himself another chance at an elite club.

The 28-year-old could undoubtedly do well to move to Newcastle, however, as it might be a better guarantee of regular playing time, which will surely be a priority for him as he bids to keep his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if the PSG rumours go any further than this, but it’s hard to see how Phillips would be a top priority for them in this transfer window.