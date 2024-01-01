Manchester United want to discuss a new contract for Raphael Varane as his current wages are considered too expensive, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The France international is heading towards the end of his current contract, so it could be that Man Utd are now running the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season, though perhaps they’ve calculated that this is a risk worth taking.

As things stand, Varane probably hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, so doesn’t quite justify the big money he’s on at the club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained the latest on Varane’s situation, confirming reports that the Red Devils wanted to lower his wages on a new deal.

However, the journalist also played down talk of Varane possibly being on the move to either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, with seemingly nothing concrete happening with that for the moment.

“Some Manchester United fans have been asking me about reports yesterday that suggested the club were keen to discuss a new contract with lower wages for Raphael Varane. I can confirm that, as far as I understand, I expect Man United to have these discussions with Varane soon as his current deal is expensive in terms of wages,” Romano said.

“Varane is due to be out of contract in summer 2024, and United now seem to have decided not to trigger the option to extend his current deal by one more year. So now talks could take place, but it has to be a new deal on different conditions, or he will leave the club in June.

“Of course, there is also the option for Varane to hold talks with foreign clubs for a move as a free agent in the summer, but for now I’m not aware of that happening, despite rumours about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.”