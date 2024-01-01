Trio of European giants eyeing transfer of Manchester United attacker

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho reportedly has plenty of interest in this January’s transfer window, with three clubs currently being linked with the England international.

Sancho has fallen completely out of favour under Erik ten Hag this season, and it seems hard to imagine that there’s any way back for him at Old Trafford now, despite so much excitement about him when he first joined in the summer of 2021.

According to the Telegraph, Sancho’s old club Borussia Dortmund are one of the names keen on signing him this winter, while fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Serie A giants Juventus could also be in contention.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be disappointed with how Sancho’s time at the club has gone, but at this point it would surely be the right decision for all parties to move on.

Sancho showed great potential during his time in Germany with Dortmund, so it will be intriguing to see if he can get back to his best with a return there, or if he ends up at Leipzig.

Juve could also be a good destination for the 23-year-old, with English players like Fikayo Tomori, Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham doing well to rebuild their careers in Italy in recent times.