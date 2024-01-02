Blockbuster deal suggests Mo Salah is on the way out of Liverpool

Mo Salah wrote his name right across Liverpool’s 4-2 win on Monday night, with goals and an assist underscoring a great all-round performance against Newcastle.

It was another 90 minutes from the Egyptian King for the Anfield faithful to enjoy, though there might not be too many more of those.

Although things have gone quiet in terms of move to the Saudi Pro League, there’s no doubt that they will come calling again either in this or the next window.

On the face of it, Jurgen Klopp would be loathe to lose his talisman, however, there’s no getting away from the fact that Salah will be 32 by the start of the 2024/25 campaign, and if the club were to receive an offer in excess of £100m, that’s surely going to be too tempting to turn down.

Furthermore, as Le Parisien note, the Reds are still putting themselves forward as the next destination for Kylian Mbappe, and the only way that Liverpool afford that deal is by removing Salah from the wage bill.

At 25 years of age, the French World Cup winner still hasn’t theoretically reached his peak as a player, and that’s a scary thought for any club that happen to be in opposition to him.

Real Madrid loom large of course, and the smart money would still be on Mbappe making a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

All the while the player stays silent, however, Liverpool are in with a chance.