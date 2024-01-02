Exclusive: Chelsea scouting defensive duo as potential transfer targets, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the recent Chelsea links with two top young defenders, with the transfer news expert stating that the Blues have been scouting both Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Diomande.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to the recent Chelsea transfer rumours about Todibo and Diomande, playing down the idea of anything particularly concrete happening for the moment, but admitting that both players have been monitored by the west London giants.

Chelsea are not enjoying the easiest season right now, so it makes sense that they seem to be keeping an eye out for upgrades on their current crop of defenders, with Thiago Silva now 39 years of age and nearing the end of his contract, while the jury is still out on Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi.

Jean-Clair Todibo to Chelsea?

Todibo has impressed in Ligue 1 with Nice, while Diomande is also showing himself to be an outstanding young talent with his performances in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon, so it could be that they’d be worthwhile additions to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

“Another Chelsea story doing the rounds involves new centre-backs, with both Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Diomande being linked,” Romano said.

“I’m told there’s just some scouting activity, nothing concrete for either of those players yet. There are no talks or negotiations for Diomande so far. Todibo has also been watched but there’s no contact or negotiations as of now. It’s still early, so let’s see what happens in the next weeks.”

