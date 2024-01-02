Man United to rival City and Barcelona for signature of Champions League winner

The January transfer window could bring some relief to Erik ten Hag and Man United, if Sir Jim Ratcliffe will loosen the purse strings and allow some signings to be made.

It isn’t clear at this juncture whether the summer is a more likely time for the revolution to begin at Old Trafford or whether the new administration at the club will pump some funds in for transfers now in order to give the Dutchman some impetus in the winter market.

Ten Hag has always maintained that he’s the right man for the job and that his and his team’s ambitions have been hindered this season because of injuries and loss of form from key players.

Add the Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood situations into the mix, and you have a potential recipe for disaster.

What the club needs now is not just stability on and off the pitch, but the ability to acquire the world’s best players once more.

For some while now, the Theatre of Dreams hasn’t necessarily been first on the list for players looking for a new home, and that needs to change.

According to AS, United have emerged as the team ready to challenge both neighbours, Man City, and Spanish giants, Barcelona, as the next destination for Champions League winner and Bayern Munich stalwart, Joshua Kimmich.

At 28, he has the right blend of age and experience to make him an asset for ten Hag, and given that his contract is up in 2025, he’s likely to be more affordable which is of obvious benefit.