Arsenal unveil stance on the future of 24-year-old with six goals as Premier League side interested

Crystal Palace are one team that are very interested in signing Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah, but the Gunners won’t entertain any offers unless they can sign a replacement.

That is according to Ben Jacobs, who has revealed the stance of the North London club regarding the striker as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a new signing for the role in 2024.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one of the names that have been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates and unless Arsenal can recruit the England star in January, Nketiah will not be going anywhere as it would leave the Gunners boss short of options.

Nketiah is currently the understudy to Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal and has played 26 times for the North London club this season.

The 24-year-old has chipped in with six goals and four assists across all competitions but is likely to want more minutes as his career progresses.

Crystal Palace have been long-term admirers of Nketiah and the Eagles would be a good place for the Englishman to further his career as regular minutes could see him turn into a great goalscorer.

