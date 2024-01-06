Bundesliga strikers with just five goals between them linked with Man United moves

Man United have struggled to put the ball into the net during the first half of the season and it is no surprise to see the Manchester club linked to strikers in January.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has managed just one Premier League goal across 15 appearances so far this term and there has been a lot of pressure placed on his young shoulders.

According to Football Insider, Man United have been offered Bundesliga duo Timo Werner and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this month to ease their goalscoring woes. Talks have been held over potential moves but nothing is advanced at this stage.

Florian Plettenberg is reporting that the RB Leipzig star is now on the way to Tottenham, leaving just the Bayern man for Man United to sign if they wish.

Choupo-Moting has been the backup to Harry Kane at Bayern Munich this season and has featured in 19 matches but has only racked up 519 minutes of action.

The 34-year-old would only be a short-term solution for Erik ten Hag but is still not good enough for where the Manchester club want to go.

The striker has scored just three goals this season and with Wener having netted just two times, this is the type of player that is currently being linked to Old Trafford, hence why they are in the position they are currently in.