According to Football Insider, highly sought after Crystal Palace star, Michael Olise, has a new release clause.

As per the report, his new release clause is worth over £40m, an increase on the previous clause of £35m.

Chelsea were interested in signing him in the summer but, the player ended up staying with Palace and signed a new contract which would keep him with the Eagles until June 2027.

The Blues might reignite their interest in him come summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Liverpool are also said to be interested in the winger.

United are reportedly set to make him a target following Sir Jim Radcliffe’s investment, while Liverpool had had scouts sent to watch him play as they look for a long-term Mo Salah replacement.

The 22-year-old dubbed as ‘incredible‘ is having a terrific season, having scored 5 goals and assisted 1 in 9 games despite missing the first 11 games with a hamstring injury.

Unfortunately for him, he suffered another hamstring injury in Palace’s last match against Brentford, which is expected to keep him out for the foreseeable future.