Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the London club.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 22-year-old winger is being closely watched by Liverpool and they will face competition from title rivals Manchester City.

Olise has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in the Premier League and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on signing him.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and the 22-year-old would be a solid long-term investment for them. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah as well.

The player was linked with a move away from Crystal Palace last summer as well but he decided to sign along term contract with them and stay at the club.

Olise old has a contract with Crystal Palace until the summer of 2027 and he is likely to cost a premium in the coming months. A move in January is highly unlikely and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Manchester City decide to make their move at the end of the season.

Manchester City have had to use players like Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva as makeshift wingers from time to time. They need another specialist winger along with Jeremy Doku and Olise would be a solid acquisition.

The 22-year-old will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool and Manchester City attack if he joins them.

The Frenchman is still quite young and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into one of the best attackers in the Premier League with the right guidance.