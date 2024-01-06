Man United target with three goals open to leaving European giants in January

Man United are in the market for a striker and one of their short-term options, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, does not rule out leaving Bayern Munich during the current transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Man United have been offered Choupo-Moting this month to ease their goalscoring woes but nothing is advanced at this stage.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that the Bayern star is now open to leaving the Bundesliga champions but the German giants want him to stay, while his teammates love him.

The 34-year-old has been the backup to Harry Kane at Bayern Munich this season and has featured in 19 matches but has only racked up 519 minutes of action – scoring just three goals.

Plettenberg states that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the most likely destinations for his next move, which will happen in the summer as Man United are not prioritising his arrival.

Should Choupo-Moting arrive at Old Trafford over the coming weeks he would only be a short-term solution for Erik ten Hag but the veteran striker is still not good enough for where the Manchester club want to go.

The Premier League giants need to sort out this crucial position in 2024 as it is an area of the pitch that has let them down for too long.