Man United have opened talks to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in a loan deal

According to Les Bons Conceil Du Sports editor Seb Ecrivain Foot, Manchester United are in negotiations with Bundesliga team Bayern Munich to recruit Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a temporary loan until the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s team is unlikely to make permanent signings this month because of Financial Fair Play restrictions. The Red Devils are looking for cheaper options this month and they are ready to explore the loan market.

They have been monitoring Choupo-Moting for a few weeks now, and it is now anticipated that they will show their seriousness by making an offer to the player and the club.

The French reporter hinted that negotiations are moving forward since Man United are desperate to strengthen their offensive lineup. He has reported that the transfer is expected to be completed.

Choupo-Moting has only started four of his 20 games this season due to his lack of playing time at Bayern since Harry Kane’s summer transfer.

After scoring 10 goals in 19 league games the previous season, the 34-year-old has contributed three goals so far this season.

The Red Devils have other targets in mind for their long term solution in attack but they are willing to move for the former Premier League striker to help misfiring Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

After finishing the previous season with 17 goals in 30 games across all competitions, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker may prove to be a shrewd loan signing. He has won two Ligue 1 titles and three Bundesliga titles over the last five campaigns.

The 6′ 3″ striker’s power, dribbling prowess and ability to hang onto the ball can help Man United who have struggled this season.

The Premier League club have made similar deals in previous seasons with the Red Devils signings Wout Weghorst and Odion Ighalo in the past.