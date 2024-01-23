Man Utd will need to pay a premium in order to sign 73-cap Int’l forward

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is reportedly a target for Manchester United this month.

A report from Sky Germany claims that the player is keen on staying at the Bundesliga club this season and Bayern Munich are not interested in letting him leave either. However, Manchester United can still sign him if they submit a lucrative proposal.

The Red Devils will have to come forward with an immoral offer, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 34-year-old striker could prove to be a quality short-term option for Manchester United as they look to solve their goalscoring problems. Despite signing a quality young striker in Rasmus Hojlund at the start of the season, Manchester United have not been able to score goals regularly and the Denmark international will need more time to adapt to English football.

Erik ten Hag could certainly use an experienced striker to fill the void in the meantime and the 34-year-old Bayern Munich striker would have been a quality option.

The 73-cap Cameroon international forward has interest from Saudi Arabia as well. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince him to join the club this month.

The 34-year-old could share the goalscoring burden with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Hojlund in the remaining months of the season. The opportunity to showcase is qualities in the Premier League could be an exciting proposition for the experienced striker as well.