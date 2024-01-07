Chelsea ready to trigger 25-year-old target’s release clause

Chelsea are keen on acquiring the services of 25-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Blues will make a move for his services in the next summer transfer window and according to a report by II Mattino via CalcioNapoli24, the London club are ready to trigger his release clause to land him at the club.

Osimhen has gone from strength to strength since joining Napoli in the summer of 2020. He was on fire last season as he found the back of the net on 31 occasions and guided the Naples-based club to their first league title in 30 years.

His impressive performance have resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. The 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best strikers in the world and Chelsea are keen on having him in their ranks.

The Blues don’t really have the best track recording in front of goal. They have struggled to find the back of the net at times and are keen on adding a world-class striker to their ranks.

Osimhen is their priority target heading into the next summer transfer window. The London club are willing to trigger his release as they are ready to pay €120 million for his services.

The Blues have spent a fortune on new players, but the results on the pitch haven’t followed. However, they feel signing the Nigerian international could help them once again push for major titles. With Chelsea ready to go all out, it will be interesting to see if they can land him at the club.