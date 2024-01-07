Phil Foden has scored again for Manchester City.
The England international, who is enjoying another fine individual campaign, has opened the scoring in Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at home against Huddersfield.
Registering nine goals, in all competitions, prior to today’s game, Foden’s latest strike sees him reach double figures.
A man in form ?@England and @ManCity star, @PhilFoden scores for the holders ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/5wJlWUfsjk
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2024
Should the 23-year-old’s season continue this way, fans will be expecting Gareth Southgate to make him one of England’s starters in next summer’s European Championships.