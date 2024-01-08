Newcastle and Manchester City locked in talks over Kalvin Phillips loan deal

Newcastle United and Manchester City reportedly remain locked in talks over a possible loan move for Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims the Magpies are ‘keeping the pressure’ on their domestic rivals to land the out of favour midfielder.

Despite also being a target for Serie A giants Juventus earlier in the window, Phillips, 28, has seen the Old Lady’s interest wain due to unmanageable financial obstacles.

That development has since put Eddie Howe and Newcastle in the driving seat.

Whether or not the northeast club can successfully negotiate the former Leeds United starlet’s proposed transfer remains to be seen.

However, as Galetti rightfully points out, with the summer’s European Championship fast approaching, and Phillips keen to make Gareth Southgate’s squad, more game time is vital, and with the Magpies able to offer plenty, a move could benefit all parties.

Since joining the Cityzens 18 months ago, the 28-year-old midfielder, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored one goal in 31 games in all competitions.