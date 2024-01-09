It doesn’t currently look like anything is close for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to leave the club despite transfer rumours involving a potential replacement in the form of Amadou Onana being targeted.

The Gunners have an appreciation for Onana after his fine form at Everton, according to Fabrizio Romano here, but the journalist was also keen to point out that this doesn’t necessarily mean that anything is happening with Partey.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the Ghana international looked like he could leave in the summer before Mikel Arteta changed his mind and decided to keep him.

And now, it seems like it might again be a saga to watch in the summer, according to Romano, with Partey also currently injured, meaning any departure looks more complicated.

“We know Arsenal have issues in midfield because Thomas Partey has barely played this season due to injury. Onana is a fine talent who could offer something similar in midfield, but it’s still early to know what will happen with Onana, and also with Partey,” Romano said.

“If you remember in the summer, Partey was already considered as candidate for sale until end of June, but then Mikel Arteta decided to keep him; so anything can happen there in the summer. For now it’s very quiet, as he’s injured now so there are no concrete updates so far.”

Arsenal fans would surely welcome a signing like Onana to replace Partey, however, as the former Atletico Madrid man has had so much trouble staying fit in recent times, and just doesn’t quite seem reliable enough, even if he’s a quality player when he is available.