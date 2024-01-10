Newcastle could take advantage as Pep gives Man City team news early

Saturday evening sees Man City head to St. James’ Park for what’s expected to be an epic clash against Newcastle.

Both teams are renowned for playing brilliant football under Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola respectively, and a full-to-bursting stadium should be in for a Premier League treat this weekend.

Either side could do with the three points and for different reasons. Should the Magpies emerge victorious, they could end the weekend as high as seventh if results elsewhere go their way.

City have a game in hand over their nearest rivals in any event, and as long as they win that and can keeping adding three points, then they’ll take their place back at the summit of the English top-flight.

Any advantage that either side can gain in the lead up to the match could be a game-changer, and as Chronicle Live report, Guardiola has let slip some team news early.

“Kevin (De Bruyne) needs to accumulate training sessions, training sessions and more training sessions – even more than games,” he was quoted as saying.

“Now with Newcastle we have another chance, then we have two weeks to have good training sessions here and in Abu Dhabi, so we are ready for the second part of the season.”

Though the Magpies have home advantage which could prove to be significant, Man City will arguably present one of their stiffest remaining tests of the 2023/24 campaign.

There’s little doubt that Guardiola won’t give up the Premier League crown without a fight, and every point earned could end up being decisive.