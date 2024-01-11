Jamie Redknapp says ‘energetic’ Liverpool star key to unlocking Trent Alexander-Arnold

Conor Bradley is the key to unlocking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s midfield role.

That is the view of Jamie Redknapp, who believes the young defender has the potential to become Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice full-back; freeing up Alexander-Arnold to play a more central, playmaking role.

Starting in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham at Anfield, Bradley, 20, was tasked with stopping experienced attacker Willian.

And although the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger did open yesterday’s scoring, Bradley was not at fault and continued to grow into the game.

Arguably one of the Reds’ best players on the night, Bradley’s performance not only allowed Alexander-Arnold to play in a more advanced and creative role but also helped prevent the Cottagers from going into the second leg all-square following two second-half goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

“They’ve unearthed one this last few weeks, Conor Bradley,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“What they might have done is found the right back that they need to make sure they can go and get Trent into playing a central midfield position.

“I have felt it for years that that’s where he’s going to end up and with him, this kid’s got so much energy. He didn’t do as well first sort of 20 minutes, he struggled a little bit, but second half he was absolutely fabulous and what a player they’ve got there, absolutely brilliant.

“He’s another one coming through the ranks that’s going to help everyone and it just gives you just extra bodies in there if you want to play Trent as a midfield player. He travels well, he’s good on the ball, and he’s comfortable, confident.”

Since being promoted to Liverpool’s first team last summer, Northern Ireland’s Bradley, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has featured in 10 matches, in all competitions, registering one assist along the way.