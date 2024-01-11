Tottenham hoping for £50m capture before FA Cup 4th Round

It’s been a good January transfer window so far for Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian has secured the services of Timo Werner on a loan deal with a buy option clause, and recently landed Radu Dragusin despite the 11th hour attention of Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

Dragusin’s talent is obvious, whilst Werner has a lot to prove, however, the German thrives on service and that’s something the north Londoners will deliver.

With the European Championship just a few months away, if the 27-year-old can hit the ground running, there’s every chance he shakes things up a bit in the national team.

With the window still open, Spurs have one more target that they wish to land, ideally before they take on Man City in the FA Cup fourth round which takes place during the last weekend of the month.

It won’t be easy for the north Londoners to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, however.

The England international seems quite happy at Stamford Bridge, working under Mauricio Pochettino as his captain.

His may be a strategic sale by club bosses against the wishes of both player and manager, however, and according to The Independent (subscription required), any fee is likely to be in the region of £50m.