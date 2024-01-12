Newcastle United in contact to sign 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder

Newcastle United are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and they are keen on the Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The 24-year-old Brazilian central midfielder has done quite well for the Italian club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

According to a report from PL Brasil, Newcastle are in constant contact to sign the player this month.

Newcastle need midfield signings this month and the Brazilian should prove to be a quality addition. The 24-year-old midfielder has chipped in with five goals and an assist across all competitions this season. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been suspended for his involvement in a betting scandal and midfielder Joelinton has been sidelined for six weeks with an injury.

Ederson could prove to be a quality partner for Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of the Newcastle midfield if the Magpies can get the deal done.

The report states that the Italian club could demand a fee of around €50-60 million for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done.

They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world since their takeover and they certainly have the financial muscle to sign the player for the reported asking price. However, they will have to comply with the financial fair play regulations and that could make a potential move difficult this month.

The Brazilian midfielder is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for Newcastle in the Premier League and he will probably hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon.