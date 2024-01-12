Real Madrid losing patience with Mbappe as €130m alternative mooted

Liverpool could yet find themselves as the ultimate beneficiaries of Kylian Mbappe’s continued game of cat and mouse with Real Madrid.

The French World Cup winner still hasn’t officially committed himself to Los Blancos, and according to Football Transfers, that’s leaving a sour taste in the mouth for many high-ranking officials at the club.

Moreover, it’s believed that a number of them favour a pursuit of Napoli’s €130m-rated Victor Osimhen, suggested that his is the better footballing profile for the club.

It isn’t clear why the Paris Saint-Germain hit-man is still stalling on an announcement, however that could well be because the offer from Real is believed to be lower than the amount on the table a couple of years ago.

Florentino Perez is known to drive a hard bargain, and it’s difficult to believe that he’ll wait too much longer before pulling the plug on any deal.

For now, all Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff can do is sit back and wait to see how things pan out.

That patience could ultimately end up being rewarded, though even if Mbappe does eventually move to the Spanish capital, that in itself will open up other striking options for the Reds.

It could be a busy summer all round…

