Exclusive: “The expectation is…” – Fabrizio Romano’s crucial update as Liverpool set to rival Man United for Todibo

OGC Nice centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo, is seemingly a man in demand at the moment.

It’s believed that Man United have had a long held interest in the former Barcelona ace, and given that Nice owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has now pitched up at Old Trafford, there’s every reason to believe that the Red Devils could be successful with any pitch for his services.

Recently, Liverpool were also credited with an interest by Nice-Matin (h/t The Faithful MUFC) and alongside Virgil van Dijk, the Frenchman would arguably form one of the best centre-back pairings in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is unlikely to come cheap, but if the buying club wants guaranteed quality, then they’ll need to pay for it.

A fee hasn’t yet been discussed, and that may be because it’s likely to be the summer at the earliest before he departs Ligue Un.

“Let me clarify once again, there are no clear favourites for the signature of Jean-Clair Todibo, and the expectation is for him to move in the summer, not now,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“It will take time before we know who the favourite is and what kind of evolution there will be in the next months.

“My information remains that OGC Nice don’t want to sell Todibo in January.”

Were Todibo to move to Old Trafford, then the expectation would also be that either Raphael Varane or Harry Maguire would be likely to make way.

Both have recently been linked with moves away though ultimately it doesn’t appear that either will move on until the summer.