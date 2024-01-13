Tottenham can sign Premier League winner on loan for a fee close to £6m

Having already signed an attacker and a defender, Tottenham are said to be eyeing a midfielder next.

Spurs have been extremely active in the market so far, having announced the signings of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan and the permanent transfer of Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa this week.

It is believed that their next priority is signing a midfielder, with a very strong interest in Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher.

Another Premier League midfielder linked with a move to Spurs is Manchester City flop Kalvin Phillips.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Phillips is on the list of Tottenham’s transfer targets as they assess midfield options.

It adds that it would only cost Spurs a loan fee between £5-6million to sign the former Leeds United man.

He has struggled for playing time at City since his big move from Leeds United in 2022, only making 31 appearances across all competitions.

Spurs are not the only club interested in him. It has been reported that Newcastle are also interested in the player, and so are Italian giants Juventus.