Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 22-year-old has done quite well since joining the Premier League club and the North London outfit are now hoping to secure his signature. Tottenham need to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have identified the Brazilian as a target.

According to a report from Fla Web, Wolves will not sell the player below €35 million and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up. The report further states that Tottenham will look to make their move to sign the player very soon.

They certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for the 22-year-old midfielder and Gomes has the potential to justify the investment as well.

Spurs need to add more technical ability and control in the middle of the park and the Brazilian would be a solid investment for them. They have already improved the squad with the signings of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner. Signing a quality midfielder this month would wrap up an impressive window for them.

Tottenham started the season really well but their form has dipped because of a number of injury problems. If they can add more depth and quality to the side, they should be able to finish the season strongly and returns to the UEFA Champions League.

Gomes could make an immediate impact at Tottenham. He is well settled in the Premier League.