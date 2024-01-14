Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are looking to sign the player this month and he could be available on a bargain.

Arsenal have reportedly had an offer turned down for the player during during the summer transfer window, but a release clause is now active in his contract which would allow him to leave for £17 million.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the Spanish club this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions and Arsenal would do well to secure his services.

Signing him for £17 million would represent an excellent bargain for the Premier League club and he could improve them going forward.

Arsenal need to sign a reliable goalscorer and Mayoral certainly fits the profile.

He could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has scored just three goals in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal need more goals in their attack if they want to win the league title this season and signing a quality striker in January could transform them and help them finish the season strongly.

The 26-year-old La Liga striker could be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Arsenal, especially when they are offering him the platform to compete for the Premier League title.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to trigger his release clause in the coming days.