Video: Man United make rapid start as Hojlund smashes ball into Tottenham net

Man United have taken an early lead in their clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford courtesy of a Rasmus Hojlund goal. 

The game could be a crucial one in the race for the Premier League’s top four spots and it has been the home side that have made the best start.

The goal came after just three minutes when Rashford made a run into the box and when tackled, the ball broke to Hojlund who then blasted the ball into the back of the Tottenham net to score just his second Premier League goal of the season.

