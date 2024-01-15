Two Chelsea transfer targets currently viewed as unlikely

Chelsea reportedly seem to have accepted that Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney don’t look like realistic targets for the January transfer window.

The Blues could do with strengthening up front in the near future, with neither Nicolas Jackson nor Armando Broja looking particularly impressive in recent times, but it remains to be seen what they’ll be able to do this month.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea seem put off by Napoli’s demands for Osimhen, while Toney is now seen as increasingly likely to stay at Brentford until the summer.

Osimhen and Toney are two of the finest forwards in the game at the moment who might realistically view Chelsea as a step up from their current clubs, with others like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane surely completely out of reach.

Still, it seems CFC will have to wait until the summer to stand a chance of signing Toney, while it’s also long been claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Osimhen’s future was also never going to be resolved this January.

There may be other options out there, but none would come with the same guarantee of goals as those two, so it might be worth waiting until the summer for one of them, even if it makes the next few months more of a challenge for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.