Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on if Karim Benzema could follow Jordan Henderson with Saudi transfer exit

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the latest on potential high-profile departures from the Saudi Pro League this January.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he’s not yet hearing anything concrete on the possibility of Karim Benzema looking to follow Jordan Henderson out of Saudi Arabia, despite some reports putting his future at Al Ittihad into doubt.

Romano also provided an update on Henderson, who seems to have held some discussions over a move to Ajax, though without Al Ettifaq giving him the green light to leave just yet.

Juventus have also been linked with Henderson, but Romano played down those stories, while he made it clear we might have to wait and see before getting a better understanding of what’s going on with Benzema this January.

The veteran Frenchman was one of the biggest names to move to Saudi last summer and one imagines there’d be plenty of suitors for him in Europe even though he recently turned 36.

Discussing the latest on Henderson and Benzema, Romano said: “Negotiations are ongoing with Jordan Henderson and Ajax but it’s not easy because there’s still no green light from Al Ettifaq. As I previously reported, Henderson is looking for options to move this January and Ajax are there, but it depends on the decision of the Saudi club basically.

“Despite rumours about some other clubs, my understanding for the moment is that there’s nothing advanced with Juventus, and that Ajax have tried more than any other club… but again, any move happening this January depends on Ettifaq.

“Another big name we’re seeing linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia is Karim Benzema. Like Henderson, he only moved in the summer, joining Al Ittihad, but I’ve still no update on Benzema at this point. I saw many stories but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation at this point, let’s see if something changes in the next days.”