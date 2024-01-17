Arsenal or Liverpool must bid £50m for exciting 22-year-old left-back to join in January

In two week’s time the transfer window will have closed for another few months, with Arsenal and Liverpool as well as their contemporaries having made their sales and purchases ahead of the final months of this season.

There’s still plenty of business that can and will be done before the end of January, but much will depend on who is available and how much selling clubs will be looking for in order to sell their players mid-season.

One player that’s apparently of interest to both the Gunners and the Reds is Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The talented 22-year-old hasn’t indicated that he intends to leave the Midlands-based outfit, however, according to Football Transfers, it’s believed that a bid in the region of £50m would be enough to convince the Wolves hierarchy to do business.

The outlet note that Liverpool have already been in talks with their Premier League counterparts, whilst Arsenal have even gone as far as having a bid turned down.

Were Ait-Nouri to move to Anfield, one would assume that would only be as cover for Andrew Robertson, though it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp enjoys competition for places in all areas of his squad.

Oleksandr Zinchenko isn’t a bad player for Arsenal by any means, but nor has he made the position his own. That would also apply to any others that Mikel Arteta has stationed there when Zinchenko hasn’t been available, so there are cogent reasons why both clubs are looking elsewhere.