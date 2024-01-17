Barcelona join the race for £45m Man City star as several clubs chase January deal

Barcelona are the latest club to enter the race for Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the England star is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium before the January transfer window shuts.

According to Ben Jacobs, the 28-year-old is still expected to complete a transfer this month, with the Premier League champions open to a deal structure to suit all parties and are relaxed because even a straight loan will help gain the Englishman minutes, which in turn, will raise his value for the summer transfer window.

The transfer expert states that West Ham, Everton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid are all interested in the 28-year-old but according to Diario AS, Barcelona have now entered the race as Phillips is said to be a player the Catalan club’s sporting director, Deco, dreams of signing.

? Barcelona have entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips! Deco dreams of signing the Man City midfielder and believes that he will give Barcelona the balance that the team lacks — it will be a loan deal. (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/RGkG4RM5ws — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 17, 2024

Barca are interested in a loan deal like many of the other clubs in the race and will be a good option for Phillips if the La Liga side can guarantee him minutes.

The La Liga giants have struggled this season and the defensive midfield position has been an area of weakness.

Man City will be working towards selling Phillips in 2024 as the England international’s move to the Manchester club has not worked out since joining from Leed as part of a £45m deal in 2022.