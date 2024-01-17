Chelsea & Arsenal transfer target’s release clause could be even higher by the summer

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with a potential transfer move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres but it’s not looking like an easy deal to get done.

The Sweden international has proven one of the signings of the season with some superb form since moving to Sporting from Championship side Coventry City in the summer.

Correio da Manha, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, state that Chelsea are at the front of the queue to sign Gyokeres, while Ben Jacobs has previously told CaughtOffside that Arsenal look like a team to watch for the summer as well.

However, the report from Correio da Manha, per Sport Witness, states that Sporting could get the 25-year-old to sign a new contract with an even higher release clause in place for next summer.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal could clearly do with new signings up front, and Gyokeres looks like he’d perfectly fit the bill, provided he can continue scoring at this prolific rate.

The Gunners are in the mix for the title this year but there are some issues for them in attack as Gabriel Jesus has never really looked like a goal poacher who can guarantee you 20-plus goals a season, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t been quite as good this term as they were in the last campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are only 9th in the Premier League table, so will need to get better at putting away their chances if they are to get back to challenging for major honours, with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja not looking quite good enough for a club of their ambitions.