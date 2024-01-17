Video: “Who knows” – £100m Arsenal and Chelsea target leaves door open to January move

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is free to play football again and the striker has left the door open to a January move with his words in a recent interview.

The Englishman has served an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules but that sentence was up on 17 January and Toney is expected to feature for Brentford at the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Following his incredible campaign last season, several clubs have been linked with a move for Toney, with Arsenal and Chelsea being two of his main pursuers, reports The Independent.

Toney previously said that he will not be leaving Brentford this month and with a £100m price tag attached to him, that is unlikely.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea require a striker and are expected to sign one in 2024, with Toney now opening the door for a January move with his words in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

“You can never predict when it is the right time to move elsewhere. It’s obvious I’d like to play for a top club,” the Brentford star said.

“So whether it is this January, if it was to be the right time and if a club was to come in and pay the right money, who knows.”