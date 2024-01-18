£51m Brazilian playmaker interested in joining Newcastle

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Newcastle United this January as they seek alternatives to Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

It looks increasingly like Phillips might be too expensive for Newcastle, with Man City asking for a high loan fee, as well as for the England international’s wages to be paid in full.

According to reports in Brazil, this has now led Newcastle to explore other options in the middle of the park as they look for cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali.

It seems Ederson is high up on their list, though the 24-year-old is another expensive option, as Atalanta are said to be asking for £51million for him.

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed in his time in Serie A and one imagines it might not be too long before we see other top clubs being linked with him.