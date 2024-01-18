West Ham want €23m for ace that Marseille appreciate

If David Moyes wants to help propel West Ham to success again this season, then he has to get things right in the transfer market this January.
The Hammers are already into the Europa League Round of 16, and are also sitting pretty in sixth place in the Premier League.
Though they are five points behind Tottenham in fifth, they do have a game in hand which, if won, would bring them right into the fight for a Champions League finish this season.
A brilliant summer window in the end, which saw Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos all join the club, has helped improve the Hammers massively.
Whilst it’s unlikely that the East Londoners will make a big splash this month, one or two diligent sales and purchases could be all it takes to see West Ham cement their place at the top end of the table.
One player that looks to have played his last game for the club after being sent off against Bristol City is Said Benrahma.
The player has never really enjoyed the confidence of his manager, and with FootMercato reporting that Marseille are preparing a second bid for the player’s services, it appears likely he’ll move on.
The outlet also note that the Hammers want €23m for Benrahma, which shouldn’t prove prohibitive.
Benrahma & Ings should be shipped out of West Ham both have shown no input into the team. Ings 15million was a joke..
Would be sorry to see Benrahma go, but recognise he needs a manager who encourages him to express himself (something Moyes definitely doesn’t want to do). That said, I wonder if the kick-out against the Bristol City player was a deliberate attempt to get himself sent off so that the club doesn’t stall over selling him (something it had begun to look like was a possibility given the injury list). If so, that seems pretty desperate…