Although Financial Fair Play is going to play a part in how every club does their transfer business from this point, Chelsea would be expected to still be making moves in each transfer window.

Todd Boehly’s nous in circumventing some of the rules – legally it must be said – has seen the Blues able to make some stunning purchases over the past few windows.

It has come at a cost too, given that the Stamford Bridge fire sale a few months ago is like nothing we’ve seen before.

Furthermore, Mauricio Pochettino arguably hasn’t enjoyed the start at the club that he wanted, with the Blues limping along in the Premier League at present.

Their current ninth position sees them 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, and after spending heavily on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia et al, that’s simply not good enough.

Of course, the Argentinian has been hamstrung by a number of serious injuries to his first-team stars, as well as his strikers being woefully out of form.

It’s perhaps with the latter in mind that the club have shown an interest in Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Goal, the West Londoners have already offered €85m for the striker, who has 20 goals and 10 assists for the Portuguese giants already this season.

Even though the 25-year-old only cost Sporting €20m from Coventry just six months ago, they’re holding out for €100m, which is his full release clause.