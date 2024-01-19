Kieran Trippier’s past comments could hint at potential Bayern Munich decision

The Newcastle defender has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions but his past comments could hint at his stance on a move away.

Kieran Trippier has been incredible for Newcastle since signing for the club just over two years ago in January 2022 from Atletico Madrid.

The English right-back has arguably been the best player in his position in the league but after a seemingly endless run of games, his form has taken a dip.

Nonetheless, he is still one of Eddie Howe’s most prized assets which makes the news of a potential move to Bayern Munich all the more surprising.

Supporters will be concerned about Trippier departing mid-season as their list of absentees is already long enough, but his previous comments after he joined the club in 2022 should make for reassuring reading.

“I wanted to come back up north, there was Newcastle, I had good chats with the manager and just thought, ‘why not?'” He said on the High-Performance Podcast via NewcastleWorld.

“There was no relegation clause. I took less money. I took a gamble but again, I have no regrets.”

The Magpies will need the England international for their FA Cup clash against Fulham next weekend.

