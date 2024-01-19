West Ham best placed to land £135k p/w ace in stunning coup

There isn’t long left for David Moyes and Tim Steidten to work their magic in the transfer window and seal a deal or two for West Ham United.

As was shown in the summer window, however, it only needed a short amount of time towards the back end in order for new signings to be secured.

Of course, there’ll be some hard work going on behind the scenes in order that the Hammers can land any targets, with those players becoming common knowledge only when there’s something to say.

To that end, the East Londoners could be on the verge of a stunning coup, after The Standard reported that they were best placed to tie down Man City’s Kalvin Phillips to a loan deal until the end of the current campaign.

The outlet also report that the England international currently earns a not insignificant £135k per week, and West Ham would be expected to pick up the tab on that amount in its entirety in order to close the deal.

Juventus are believed to have cooled their interest, whilst Financial Fair Play appears to be hampering Newcastle’s efforts to get anything over the line.

That would leave the Irons and Crystal Palace, the only other team credited with an interest, as Phillips’ options if he wants to put himself front and centre ahead of the European Championship.

With respect to the Eagles, at this point of the season, West Ham represent the better option and it remains to be seen if they can get the deal done.