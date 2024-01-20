Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence joined Genoa on loan earlier this month.

The 23-year-old returned to Tottenham from his loan spell at Leeds United in January and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football in Italy.

Journalist Martin Lipton believes that the player is unlikely to have a future at Tottenham and he might not play for them again. Lipton claims that the 23-year-old defender needs to work on his maturity in order to have a successful career.

There is no doubt that Spence is a talented defender with immense potential. However, there have been questions raised about his professionalism and discipline. It will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track, with impressive performances at Genoa.

The journalist told The Spurs Show podcast: “Spence has gone to Genoa, never to return, from what I’m hearing. There seems to be issues. I’m hearing things that suggest he has a lot of maturity left to find let’s just say.”

If the 23-year-old manages to do well in the Italian league, he might be able to secure a respectable move away from Tottenham at the end of the season.