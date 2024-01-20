Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Stefano Sensi.

However, the Championship outfit will need to free up some space in their squad before the deal can be finalised. The two clubs have agreed on a basic structure of the transfer and it remains to be seen whether Leicester can formalise the move soon.

Sensi has struggled for regular game time at Inter Milan this season and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often. A move to the Championship would be ideal for him and he will look to get back to playing regularly once again.

Leicester City will want to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season and they need to improve their squad in January in order to finish the season strongly.

Sensi has previously proven his quality in the Italian league and he is certainly good enough to thrive in the Championship as well. It will be interesting to see if he can help Leicester improve in the coming months.