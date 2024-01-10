Italian ace thinking about accepting Leicester City offer

Stefano Sensi is reportedly considering making the move from Inter Milan to Leicester City with Enzo Maresca a big fan of the 28-year-old.

The Italian midfielder is currently finding it difficult to get consistent minutes under Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it doesn’t seem like the club is going to offer him an extension any time soon.

This has sparked rumours about a potential move away from Inter and the Serie A with Leicester City one of the clubs interested in his signature according to SportWitness.

It was initially claimed that Sensi wasn’t interested in a move to the Foxes but the latest reports from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness claim he is now considering it.

With Leicester currently top of the Championship and increasingly confident of achieving automatic promotion at the end of the season, it has led the midfielder to reflect on the decision.

The report claims that the prospect of also playing under Enzo Maresca is a factor in the decision as Inter Milan will demand €2 million for the 28-year-old according to the report.