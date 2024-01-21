Arsenal not currently in talks over forward transfer but his future is one to watch in the coming days

Arsenal are reportedly not in talks over a potential transfer move for Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano suggested the Frenchman could be on his way out of the Saudi club in the coming days as his situation there is tense, but there is nothing to report in terms of negotiations with the Gunners just yet.

See below as Romano talks through Benzema’s situation, as well as a number of other transfer stories that need debunking after gaining traction elsewhere, such as Neymar’s Al Hilal contract being terminated, and Chelsea bidding for Viktor Gyokeres…

Arsenal fans might still want to keep an eye on Benzema’s situation, however, as he could be an ideal short-term signing up front to help fire them to the title this season.

If the 36-year-old is indeed likely to leave Al Ittihad in coming days, it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League, even if it wouldn’t be quite the same as him arriving during his peak years.